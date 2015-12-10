Mason, Crafts present Joint Resolution to Israeli Knesset

Maine Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason (R-Androscoggin) and Representative Dale Crafts (R-Lisbon) met with a member of the Israeli National Legislature, known as the Knesset, recently to present a Joint Resolution from the 126th Maine Legislature.

“It was an honor to meet with Revital Swid of the Israeli Knesset to present this Joint Resolution supporting Israel,” said Senator Mason. “To do so in Israel was especially momentous. The Joint Resolution describes Maine’s connections to and support of Israel, a message I was proud to convey.”

“Bringing a goodwill message from Mainers to Israel was an incredible experience,” added Representative Crafts. “It was also remarkable to visit Jaffa, a colony in Israel founded by Mainers in 1866, and to see Mainers’ direct impact on the Holy Land.”

The Joint Resolution was passed by the 126th Maine Legislature in 2013. It received unanimous support in the Maine Senate and passed the House with a bipartisan margin of 124-11.