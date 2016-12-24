A Christmas Message from the Governor

As we gather with friends and family this week to celebrate Christmas, I am reminded how blessed I am to have such a wonderful family.

Dear Maine Taxpayer,

As Governor, it is my number-one priority to provide opportunities for my family to stay in Maine. I know it is just as important to you for your children and grandchildren to live, work and play in our great State.

Unfortunately, we have had some setbacks. Voters approved a ballot measure to raise the minimum wage, which they believed would be good for Maine workers. But it will have serious unintended consequences to our economy—and it could leave many Maine workers without a job, not to mention the severe financial blow to our senior citizens.

Too many Mainers are already struggling, and I don’t want those families to lose faith. As your Governor, I have walked in your shoes. I know how difficult it is to fall on hard times.

That’s why I will urge the Legislature to honor the will of the people, but to do no harm to our workers, our elderly and our economy. We can do both.

We can make Maine a better place for all of our sons and daughters to find work, to start businesses and to stay here to raise families of their own. But our elected officials will have to find the courage to make sure they do not damage our economy.

As we come together for the holidays, we should take the opportunity to share goodwill and gratitude and reflect on the blessings we have received year round.

I am proud of our great State and the fortitude of Mainers, and our administration will continue to work on behalf of you and your family.

And while many families are together this Christmas, I would also like to recognize the many families who are apart. The First Lady and I are thinking of our military service members who are serving away from their loved ones this Christmas.

We thank you for your dedication and courage as you defend our nation and the freedoms we hold dear. We look forward to your safe return. Also, Ann and I thank our military families for all their sacrifices while their loved ones are away.

I wish you and your families, near and far, a safe and Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year.

Thank You,

Paul R. LePage

Governor