Androscoggin Historical Society will host a program on “Antique Chests and Their Stories” on Tuesday, February 27 at 7 p.m. Presented by Churchill Barton of Brettuns Village Trunk Shop, the program will take place at the Society’s Davis-Wagg Museum on the third floor of the County Building.

Amanda and Churchill Barton founded the Brettuns Village Trunk Shop in the Livermore neighborhood of Brettuns Village in 1988. Specializing in the restoration of travel trunks and cases from the late 1800s, they have shipped their refinished trunks across the USA and around the world. In 1990, the company began selling hardware, parts, and supplies for trunk and case repair and restoration, and in 1994, they first appeared online as BrettunsVillage.com. The company operates from a barn in Livermore and the modern “Bob’s Peanuts” building at 557 Lincoln Street in Lewiston.

Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Please enter the County Building on the Court Street side, where an elevator is available. For more information about the society, call 784-0586.