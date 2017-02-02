APL hosts “Origami by Children”

Auburn Public Library is currently hosting a traveling exhibit of outstanding works of origami created by children from around the world. Called “Origami by Children,” the exhibit is sponsored by OrigamiUSA and may be viewed in the library’s Children’s Department through March 15.

Each year, Origami USA invites children to submit their best folded models. Experience is not necessary and every child is welcome to participate. Most models are made from directions in origami books available in libraries, bookstores, and online, but original creations are especially encouraged. The finest submissions are then selected for the Origami by Children exhibit, which travels to the communities of the various participants, where it is displayed in local schools and libraries. Since 1978, the exhibit has provided inspiration for children of all ages to explore their own creative potential and to enjoy the creativity of other children. For more information, call the library at 333-6640, ext. 3.