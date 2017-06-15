APL kicks off summer reading with “Mad Science”

Auburn Public Library will kick off its 2017 Kids’ Summer Reading Program with Mad Science of Maine on Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. in its Androscoggin Community Room. Children may sign up for the summer reading program at the event.

In “Engineering a Better World,” Mad Science will invite kids to step into the shoes of an engineer to learn how they design things to make the world a better place. Come explore the fields of mechanical, aeronautical, aerospace, chemical, robotics, civil and renewable energy engineering with your family. This program is best for kids ages 4 through 12. For more information, call APL’s Children’s Services at 333-6640, ext.3.