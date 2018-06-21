APL kicks off Teen Summer Reading program with outdoor concert

With the theme “Libraries Rock,” this year’s Teen Summer Reading program at Auburn Public Library’s will focus on music – through reading books about music in the Pizza & Pages Book Club, watching and singing along to musicals, and enjoying programs involving singing and dancing.

The program kick-off will take place on Tuesday, June 26 at 3 p.m. with a performance by Chicks with Sticks. An off-shoot of the Tinpanic Steel Band, Chicks with Sticks is a popular 12-piece steel drum combo that plays island-style music, with sounds similar to Jimmy Buffet and Bob Marley, at parties, festivals, receptions, and other special events throughout central and coastal Maine. Open to all ages, the concert will take place on the library lawn, weather permitting.

Other Teen Summer Reading programs and activities will include a DIY Music Workshop with musician Aaron Wardwell on Friday, July 20 and a tour of local radio station WEZR-FM (Maine’s Big Z) on Tuesday, July 24. Returning this summer, the Pizza & Pages Book Club will read and discuss three books related to music: “Solo,” by Kwame Alexander; “Eleanor & Park,” by Rainbow Rowell; and “Beautiful Music for Ugly Children,” by Kirstin Cronn-Mills.

Due to space limitations, registration is required for the music workshop, radio station tour, and each of the three book club sessions.

During the six-week summer reading program, which runs from June 26 through August 9, teens will be entered into a weekly drawing for each book they read and each program they attend. This year’s grand prize for the top reader is a guitar and lessons donated by Main Street Music Lessons. The award for program participation is a bundle of gift cards donated by Bull Moose Music, Game Zone, and Books a Million. The two awards will be presented at the finale party on August 9.

The Teen Summer Reading Program is for teens ages 12 through 18 who are entering Grades 7 through 12. For more information, or to register for programs that require it, call 333-6640, ext. 4 or visit the library events calendar at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.