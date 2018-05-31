FREE e-scribe now!

AREA presents Leadership Award

May 31, 2018 | Author

Josephine Dupal is a retired elementary school teacher of the Auburn School Department.

The Androscoggin Retired Educators’ Association recently presented its Leadership Award to AREA past-president and vice president Josephine Dupal of Lisbon. Dupal taught elementary school in Auburn for many years at Lincoln School, Sherwood Heights School, C.P. White School, and Western Avenue School. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Dyslexia School in Portland and volunteers at the Public Theater in Lewiston and Maine State Music Theater in Brunswick. She has been a member of Eastern Star for 52 years and has served on the Advisory Board for Rainbow Girls.

Posted in News

