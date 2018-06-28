Auburn dentist honored by Maine Dental Association

Dr. James Helmkamp, a dentist who practices in Auburn, has been recognized by the Maine Dental Association with inclusion on its Honor Wall.

The Honor Wall recognizes “those who have given extraordinary service to the Maine Dental Association” and is displayed at the organization’s headquarters in Manchester. Helmkamp, along with Dr. James Sparaga, were lauded as the Honor Wall’s newest members at the Maine Dental Association’s annual convention on June 9 at the Portland Marriott at Sable Oaks in South Portland.

Helmkamp has been chair of the MDA’s Insurance Committee for several years and has also served on the association’s Executive Board. He currently serves as chair of the Dental Lifeline Network of Maine’s Leadership Council.

“He is a champion of Dental Lifeline Network, which provides access to dental care for disabled, elderly, and medically fragile individuals,” said Dr. Gary Creisher, outgoing MDA Executive Board president.

“I’m honored I was chosen,” said Dr. Helmkamp. “Truthfully, I believe all health care professionals have an obligation to help those in need, so I don’t believe I’ve done anything special. However, some of the positive life changes that have occurred for some of my Donated Dental patients have been phenomenal, and that’s worth everything.”

Helmkamp has practiced in Auburn since 1986, following time enlisted in the Army. He is a Master of the Academy of General Dentistry, a member of the Crown Council, and a member of the American Association of Cosmetic Dentistry.

Incorporated in 1867, the Maine Dental Association is a professional membership organization of licensed dentists. The MDA works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry and to be leaders in oral health in Maine. For more information about the MDA, see www.medental.org.