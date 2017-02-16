Auburn Fire Chief earns professional designation

The City of Auburn has announced that Fire Chief Geoffrey Low has earned the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer (CFO).” The CFO credential, which was awarded by the Center for Public Safety Excellence, is a significant professional achievement, requiring a strong educational background, diverse participation in emergency services at the local, state, and national level, and demonstrated involvement in the broader community, all validated by emergency services peers.

Chief Low, who has Associate’s and Bachelor’s Degrees in Fire Science, as well as a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Public Administration, began his career in the Fire Service more than 30 years ago as a Junior Firefighter. Low, who is also a Paramedic, has spent 22 years with the Auburn Fire Department, serving as Deputy Chief before he was promoted to his current position. He continues his personal and professional development as a member of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program, which he is just months away from completing.

“Finding a balance between training, experience and formal education is critical in the Fire Service,” said Low. “I set this as a personal goal because I value education and I wanted to push myself. I believe that it makes me a better leader, and I hope it will inspire the rest of my team to consider a similar path; professional growth helps make our fire service better and stronger.”

“Earning your CFO takes real commitment, talent and dedication,” said City Manager Denis D’Auteuil. “We are so proud of Chief Low for achieving this impressive personal and professional milestone.”