Auburn honors Civil War hero with new gravestone

The City of Auburn honored a local son and Civil War hero recently by correcting a longstanding mistake. When Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Moses C. Hanscom of Danville was buried in Auburn’s Oak Hill Cemetery in 1873, the name on his memorial stone was incorrectly spelled as “Hansom.”

The City recently replaced Hanscom’s original stone with a beautiful new memorial upon which his name is correctly spelled. The project was completed at no cost to the city, thanks to a donation by Collette Monuments of Lewiston. “It was an honor to help,” said a company representative. “We were grateful to be allowed to be part of this.”

Hanscom was awarded the country’s highest military honor for his heroic actions on October 14, 1863, when, as a young Army Corporal at the Battle of Bristoe Station in Virginia, he captured the Confederate flag. On Saturday, October 14, on the 154th anniversary of that day, the city conducted a ceremony to re-dedicate Hanscom’s memorial at Oak Hill Cemetery.

“The City of Auburn is honored to recognize this local hero,” said Auburn Mayor Jonathan P. LaBonté before the event. “Corporal Hanscom’s valor is an inspiration, and we will stand proudly beside members of his family and his community to celebrate his life and heroism.”