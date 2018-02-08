Auburn Mayor’s office gets historic makeover 

In preparation for Auburn’s sesquicentennial, the mayor’s office is getting a new look. Since taking office in December, Mayor Jason Levesque has given direction and helped facilitate a makeover of his workspace on the second floor of Auburn Hall that will honor the city’s past through collaborations with private businesses and community groups.

Several historically significant pieces arrived recently when local historians David Chittim and Douglas Hodgkin of the Androscoggin Historical Society delivered some hand-selected items that will be on loan to the Mayor for exhibit in his office. The items, which include framed antique postcards, old maps, and artifacts from Auburn’s shoe manufacturing era, are sure to spark some interesting conversations as Auburn’s new mayor remembers the past and looks toward the future.

“I am honored to display these important pieces of Auburn’s history,” said Levesque. “As we ramp up our efforts to celebrate Auburn’s 150th year as a city, I am grateful for our partnership with the Androscoggin Historical Society and for their wealth of knowledge and artifacts.”

Residents are welcome to visit Androscoggin Historical Society, located on the third floor of the County Building at 2 Turner Street in Auburn. The society is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 4:00.