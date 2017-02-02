The Auburn Police Department has been awarded national re-accreditation “With Excellence,” considered the highest level of quality and professionalism in law enforcement, as determined by a Gold Standard process administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

In August 2016, a team of assessors from CALEA examined all aspects of the APD’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. While on-site to ensure the agency’s compliance with 484 core standards, assessors also interviewed citizens, community partners, elected officials, and agency personnel. Residents provided comments and feedback to the assessors during public information and call-in sessions.

The assessors submitted a comprehensive report to CALEA, which was reviewed by the Commission. During a hearing before the Commission in Charleston, South Carolina last November, the Auburn PD was required to defend the report and discuss future issues and challenges facing the agency.

The APD received the “With Excellence” designation by unanimous vote when the agency was recommended through a motion on the floor during the hearing. This added distinction allows the APD to be further recognized for the effective use of accreditation as a model for the delivery of enhanced public safety services and management professionalism.

“Only 5% of municipal law enforcement agencies in the United States are fully accredited, and far fewer have received the ‘With Excellence’ designation under the Gold Standard process of review,” said APD Accreditation Manager Liz Allen. “We received our first full accreditation in 2007, and it has been part of our culture ever since; it is just how we do business.”

Auburn is one of only a handful of law enforcement agencies in Maine to receive national accreditation. In 2013, APD became the first agency in Maine to achieve the Gold Standard level of accreditation. Assessors will reevaluate the Auburn PD in August of 2020.

“Credit for this accomplishment goes to the men and women of the Department,” said Deputy Chief Jason Moen. “They are the best of the best, and they deliver exceptional services to our residents, businesses, and visitors. I am proud to help oversee a Police Department that is in-line with the best practices of law enforcement in the country.”

During an Auburn City Council Meeting held on Monday, January 23, Karen Shepard, Assessment Manager for CALEA, presented Chief Phil Crowell and his staff with their official certificate of “Gold Standard Accreditation, With Excellence.”

“I am so proud of my team,” said Chief Crowell. “Each of them worked tirelessly to earn the highest recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. That is really something to be proud of.” The APD’s assessment report is available on the agency’s website at www.auburnpd.com.