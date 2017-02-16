Auburn parish gets act(s) together for Cabaret Night 

Talented performers from Auburn’s Immaculate Heart of Mary community will shine on Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m. as the parish presents a fun-filled “Cabaret Night” of music and laughter to raise funds for its pipe organ project.

A parade of talented performers from the parish will grace the stage for a show that host and guest entertainer Louis Philippe says will be “reminiscent of the old days, when parish halls were the center of social and family life, and talent and variety shows were regular events.”

The emcee and singer will present an array of his own trademark songs in the program, which will also feature a wide variety of individuals and groups who have stepped up to support the Sister Elizabeth Platt Pipe Organ Fund for Sacred Heart Church. Featured acts will include the Noddin Boys, Alana Gagnon, the Chicks With Sticks Steel Drummers, Ben Daigneault, Emma Daigneault, the Foothills Jazz Trio, Shelley Harris and Rita Gagnon, Mark Vaillancourt, Ernie Gagne, Lorraine Cote and Pam Vaillancourt, Tony Lajudice, George Harris and Julie Chasse, and Neil Marchessault.

Carol DeRoy, who has led the creation and development of the pipe organ effort, cites the experience of working with so many musicians and singers willing to lend their talents for this cause as a high point. “The reception and excitement this event has stirred up in our community is truly amazing,” she says. “There is a demand for this type of entertainment, for an enjoyable and inexpensive evening filled with music, laughter and camaraderie.”

Another person who is excited about the event is Sacred Heart’s Music Director, Pam Vaillancourt, who began her journey in Music Ministry with the Children’s Choir in second grade. With her years of experience in music and theater, onstage and backstage, she has been instrumental in developing the singing congregation. “Music is very important and helps elevates one’s thoughts,” she says. “I love how everyone gets involved and participates in the Mass, and I love hearing everyone singing along with the choir. I hope this will be the first of a series of events that will showcase the incredible talents we have here.”

The Sister Elizabeth Platt Pipe Organ Fund for Sacred Heart Church was established in 2015 to highlight the richness and significance of the church’s liturgical celebrations through sacred music and to inspire active participation within the community. At age 85, Sister Elizabeth Platt, C.O.C., currently serves as Pastoral Associate and has dedicated 30 years of service to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in religious education and the RCIA Program.

Proceeds from the event will go toward refurbishing and installing a used 1954 Casavant Opus 2277 Pipe Organ, which was acquired by the parish as a donation from the Sisters of Notre Dame in Toledo, Ohio, after their chapel closed, and toward providing education and training programs to parish organists, choirs and cantors, as well as subsidized organ lessons for deserving and talented young people.

“There’s a noticeably inspiring energy at the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish,” Philippe noted. “Having been involved with Music Ministry for over 40 years, I know how important good music is to the Liturgy, and I know that music can be filled with His anointing. So when a church invests in its music program, it opens the door for the Spirit to work.”

Sacred Heart Church is located at 8 Sacred Heart Place, on the corner of Minot and Western Avenue, in Auburn. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. For more information, contact the IHM office at 782-8096.