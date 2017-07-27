Auburn Police to host National Night Out at Festival Plaza

On Tuesday, August 1, Festival Plaza and Main Street will be the scene for the Auburn Police Department’s National Night Out against crime. The event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until dusk, will draw Auburn residents downtown for food, fun, live music, and a family-friendly block party.

This is the 14th year that the Auburn Police Department has hosted National Night Out, which is a free anti-crime public safety event. Department staff and volunteers will serve up hot dogs, beverages, and plenty of family-style fun. There will be police equipment on display, and the Auburn Fire Department and other community partners will be on hand. Other highlights will include popcorn from an Auburn treasure, the Marshall Popcorn Truck; face painting; games and activities; a bounce house; and an inflatable “boot camp” obstacle course. Volunteers will provide child ID kits, balloons and lots of give-aways. Live music will create a fun and festive atmosphere.

This year, kids who attend will have the chance to take on Mayor Jonathan LaBonté and Auburn native and professional basketball star Troy Barnies in a basketball shooting contest.

“This community is so supportive of our agency,” said Auburn Police Chief Phil Crowell. “We really enjoy getting everyone together each year to show the unbreakable police-community partnership that flourishes here in Auburn. When we stand, side-by-side, to push back the darkness of crime, our community is stronger and safer. This is community policing at its best.”

For 34 years, NNO has been America’s annual night out against crime. It is a unique crime and drug prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. While Auburn residents spend Tuesday evening celebrating in Festival Plaza, communities across America will be doing the same. More than 16,000 communities from all 50 states – almost 38 million people in all – participate in National Night Out each year. For more information on Auburn’s National Night Out, contact Liz Allen at 333-6650, ext. 2070 or LAllen@AuburnMaine.gov.