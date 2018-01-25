Auburn Ski Association awards annual scholarships

Class of 2017 Edward Little High School graduates Victoria Beliveau and Tyme Finnerty were awarded $500 scholarships by the Auburn Ski Association recently at Auburn’s Lost Valley Ski Area. The Auburn Ski Association announces the winners of its scholarships upon high school graduation in June each year and presents the awards after the recipients have successfully completed their first semester of college.

Victoria Beliveau’s high school GPA placed her in the top 10% of her graduating class. A National Honor Society member, she was involved in many clubs and activities at Edward Little High School. She was a three-sport athlete and accumulated numerous conference awards. In 2017, she finished third in Slalom in the Class A Alpine State Championship and earned an eighth-place award in the Class A Alpine Giant Slalom competition. During her junior and senior years, she was one of twelve girls who earned a spot on the Maine team competing in the Eastern High School Championships. She is now attending the University of Maine at Orono.

Tyme Finnerty’s GPA placed her third in her graduating class of 210 students. She was a National Honor Society member and a three-sport varsity athlete. She served as captain of the field hockey team her junior and senior years and of the Nordic Ski team her sophomore, junior, and senior years. She received the Larry Davis Skiing award her junior year and was a volunteer teacher-coach for the Bill Koch Youth Skiing program throughout her high school years. She is now attending the University of Vermont, where she is studying Environmental Engineering.

The Auburn Ski Association provides financial support for Alpine and Nordic race programs at Edward Little High School and Auburn Middle School, as well as for the Lost Valley Racing Club and the Merrick Chadbourne after-school learn-to-ski program at Lost Valley. To learn more about Auburn Ski Association, see auburnskiassociation.com.