Auburn Ski Association presents scholarships

Congratulations to 2016 Edward Little High School graduates Brooke Lever and Anna Hathaway, who each received a $500 Auburn Ski Association Scholarship at Lost Valley recently.

Brooke Lever is a nursing major at the University of Maine at Orono. An avid alpine racer, she was a four-year member of the ELHS Alpine Ski Team and its captain in 2016. She was the Class A State Champion for Slalom in 2016 and earned second place in the Class A Giant Slalom competition.

Anna Hathaway is an Elementary Education major at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont. A four-year member of the Alpine Ski Team at Edward Little High School, she is a reliable and diligent student who always demonstrates kindness to others.

The annual ASA Scholarships are announced at the June graduation, and are awarded after the recipients successfully complete their first semester of college. The Auburn Ski Association provides financial support for Alpine and Nordic race programs at Edward Little High School and the Auburn Middle School, as well as organizations such as the Lost Valley Racing Club and the Merrick Chadbourne after school learn-to-ski program at Lost Valley. To learn more about the Auburn Ski Association, see auburnskiassociation.com.