 Auburn Superintendent to address Rotary Breakfast Club

The guest speaker at the next meeting of the L-A Rotary’s Breakfast Club on Wednesday, March 22 from 7 to 8 a.m. will be Katy Grondin, Superintendent of Schools for the City of Auburn. The event will take place at the United Methodist Church at 439 Park Avenue in Auburn.

Grondin moved from Connecticut to Maine with her family in 1979 and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1982. She started her career in education following her graduation from the University of Southern Maine in 1986. Since then, she has attained a Certificate of Advanced Study from the University of Maine. As an educator, Grondin taught first and second grade for 10 years, was a building administrator at Sherwood Heights School for 11 years, and has been a part of Central Office for nine and a half years. This is her sixth year as Superintendent. In 2007, she was named National Distinguished Principal of the Year for the State of Maine. She has been married to a handsome Blue Devil for 29 years and has two adult children, Daisy, 27, and Richard, 23.

Guests are welcome to attend. Reservations are not required. Breakfast is $10. For more information, contact Pete Preble at jeff.preble@wright-pierce.com.