Auburn UU bean supper to help “Bring Nastya Home”

Auburn UU will host a bean supper to “Bring Nastya Home” on Saturday, April 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. Church members Casey Knight and Peter Floyd are seeking to adopt Nastya, a 16-year-old girl from Ukraine who, before she visited Maine this winter, had never lived with a family and faces a bleak future after she leaves the orphanage back home.

The meal will feature baked beans, coleslaw, bread, and dessert. The suggested donation is $6 for adults and $3 for kids. Funds raised will help with the costly adoption applications. This effort supports Auburn UU’s mission to “live with fierce hope and radical love,” as stated in their church vision. To make a contribution of food or money, contact Ginny Starbird at 524-3455.

Also known as the First Universalist Church of Auburn, Auburn UU is located at 169 Pleasant Street, across from Dairy Joy). For more information, call 783-0461 or see auburn.org.