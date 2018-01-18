The City of Auburn’s Winter Festival Weekend will take place Friday through Sunday, January 26 through 28. This annual community “celebration of all things winter” will feature numerous events all weekend long, most of them free of charge.

A highlight of Friday’s festivities will be “Family Fun Night at the Mountain” from 4 to 9 p.m. at Lost Valley Ski Area, where a variety of winter outdoor activities for the whole family will be available at discount rates.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Festival Plaza in Downtown Auburn, families will want to check out the “Kids Activity Zone,” with its snow mountain, petting zoo, live ice sculpture demonstrations, kid’s band, and more

On Saturday evening, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Festival Plaza, the Roopers WinterFest Party Tent, home of the Gritty’s Ice Bar and L/A Harley Stage, will feature a cash bar and live music for adults ages 21 and over. Music will be provided by the Farm House Project and the L/A Harley Band. Tickets are $10, sold in advance.

On Sunday, the United New Auburn Association will host a family sledding and skating event at Sherwood Heights School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then the action will slide over to Gracelawn Avenue for St. Dom’s Winter Carnival and Open House from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, including a complete schedule of events, call 333-6601, ext. 2101, e-mail auburnrec@auburnmaine.gov, or see www.auburnmaine.gov.