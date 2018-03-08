Author to discuss new book on Lewiston High soccer team

Amy Bass, author of “One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together” (Hachette, 2018), will read from and discuss the book on Tuesday, March 13 at 4:15 p.m. in Room G52 of Pettengill Hall on the Bates College campus. The event is free and open to the public.

The book explores how the Somali presence on the Lewiston High School soccer team produced success on the field and a more harmonious community. Bass is a member of the Bates College Class of 1992 and a Professor of History at the College of New Rochelle. The program is jointly sponsored by Purposeful Work and Alumni and Parent Engagement. For more information, email mcowan@bates.edu.