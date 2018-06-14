Bates College Clean Sweep

One of Maine’s largest community tag sales, Bates College’s annual Clean Sweep will take place on Saturday, June 16 at 8 a.m. inside the college’s Underhill Arena, located at 145 Russell Street in Lewiston. Now in its 18th year, the popular event benefits the environment, community organizations, and countless satisfied shoppers. The estimated 5,000 items for sale will include furniture, appliances, camping gear, rugs, office equipment, clothing, kitchenware, electronics, and sporting goods. For more information, call 786-6207.