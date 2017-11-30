FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Bates College renames annual dance concert

November 30, 2017 | Author

The event has been renamed this year in honor of the late Bates dance program founder Marcy Plavin, shown here at right during a dance alumni reunion concert in 2011. (Photo by Phyllis Graber Jensen/Bates College)

Bates College’s annual Fall Dance Concert, renamed this year in memory of Bates dance program founder Marcy Plavin, will take place in performances on Saturday, December 2 at 5 p.m.; Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m.; and Monday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. Happening in the college’s Schaeffer Theatre at 329 College Street in Lewiston, the program will feature a tribute to Marcy Plavin by Bates faculty members, thesis works presented by students, and pieces by visiting artists, including Marlies Yearby (“Rent”) and New York choreographer Vanessa Justice. Admission is free, but a suggested $5 donation is encouraged. Tickets are required from www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 786-6161.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

33 Dunn Street
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2017 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.