Bates College renames annual dance concert

Bates College’s annual Fall Dance Concert, renamed this year in memory of Bates dance program founder Marcy Plavin, will take place in performances on Saturday, December 2 at 5 p.m.; Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m.; and Monday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. Happening in the college’s Schaeffer Theatre at 329 College Street in Lewiston, the program will feature a tribute to Marcy Plavin by Bates faculty members, thesis works presented by students, and pieces by visiting artists, including Marlies Yearby (“Rent”) and New York choreographer Vanessa Justice. Admission is free, but a suggested $5 donation is encouraged. Tickets are required from www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 786-6161.