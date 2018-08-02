FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Bates Dance Festival concludes with Young Artists Concert

August 2, 2018 | Author

Youth Arts Program faculty member Rob Flax leads a student performance at the 2015 Bates Dance Festival finale. (Photo by Arthur Fink/Bates Dance Festival)

The 2018 Bates Dance Festival will conclude on Saturday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m. with the annual Young Artists Concert. The event will present repertory pieces in jazz, modern, Afro-modern and hip-hop performed by students in the BDF Professional Training Program, along with the culminating performance of the Youth Arts Program, featuring local artists ages 7 through 16 under the direction of Colombian folkloric dancer Priscilla Rivas. The event will take place in Alumni Gymnasium at 130 Central Avenue on the Bates College campus in Lewiston. Tickets are $10/5. For more information or to buy tickets, see batesdancefestival.org.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

213 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.