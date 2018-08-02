Bates Dance Festival concludes with Young Artists Concert

The 2018 Bates Dance Festival will conclude on Saturday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m. with the annual Young Artists Concert. The event will present repertory pieces in jazz, modern, Afro-modern and hip-hop performed by students in the BDF Professional Training Program, along with the culminating performance of the Youth Arts Program, featuring local artists ages 7 through 16 under the direction of Colombian folkloric dancer Priscilla Rivas. The event will take place in Alumni Gymnasium at 130 Central Avenue on the Bates College campus in Lewiston. Tickets are $10/5. For more information or to buy tickets, see batesdancefestival.org.