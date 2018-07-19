Bates Dance Festival Musicians’ Concert

Terrence Karn is among the Bates Dance Festival musicians who will perform at the festival’s popular annual Musicians’ Concert on Monday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Known for collaborating with choreographers to compose music for original dance, these accomplished musicians will perform original and improvised works that blend musical styles from around the globe. Tickets are $20, $15, and $12 (general, seniors, and students), available at batesdancefestival.org. (Photo by Phyllis Graber Jensen/Bates College)