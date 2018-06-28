FREE e-scribe now!

Bates Dance Festival opens with “MYCELIAL: Street Parliament”

June 28, 2018 | Author

In this exploration of interconnectedness in the digital age, a custom mobile app will guide audience members through multiple performance environments. (Photo by Zac Whittenburg)

The 2018 Bates Dance Festival season will open with the U.S. premiere of “MYCELIAL: Street Parliament,” a collaboration between Chicago-based Erica Mott Productions and Egyptian dancers and musicians. In this exploration of interconnectedness in the digital age, a custom mobile app will guide audience members through multiple performance environments.

The show will be staged Thursday through Saturday, July 5 through 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Gannett Theater’s Pettigrew Hall, located at 305 College Street in Lewiston. General, senior, and student tickets are $20, $15, and $12. 

Mott’s residency at the festival will also include a Show & Tell lecture-demo on Tuesday, July 3 and Inside Dance Community Discussions on Monday, July 2 at the YWCA of Central Maine and Thursday, July 5 at Auburn Public Library. For more information about festival events or to buy tickets, call 786-6161 or see batesdancefestival.org.

