The Park Avenue Pickers Gospel and Blue Grass Band will perform at the United Methodist Church of Auburn’s monthly Public Bean Supper on Saturday, January 28. The music will begin at 4:15 p.m. and the supper will begin at 5:00. The menu will include baked beans, casseroles, potato salad, hot dogs, coleslaw, breads, beverages and pies. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6 to 12, and free for kids ages 5 and under. Come early for the best selection of pies.

The Park Avenue Pickers hold a jam session open to all musicians at the church, located at 439 Park Avenue in Auburn, at 6:15 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the church office at 782-3972.