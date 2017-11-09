Belly Dance event to benefit Wounded Warrior Project 

Imari & the Sahara Desert Dancers will present One Hip Afternoon of Belly Dancing to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project on Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. The event will feature special guest percussionist Bernie Vigna.

New England’s premier Belly Dance troupe, Imari & the Sahara Desert Dancers have committed seventeen years to sharing the art of Belly Dance across the region. They spend their summers entertaining at family festivals and charity events, have performed at numerous nursing homes and hospitals, and have raised thousands of dollars for local charities such as the CMMC Annual Fund, Salvation Army, United Way, Odd Fellows Nursing Home, St. Mary’s Hospital Breast Health Program, and Make-A-Wish Maine.

While troupe members vary in age and all balance professional and family obligations, they have formed an undeniably strong bond in striving to make a positive difference in their community and beyond. For more information about Imari & the Sahara Desert Dancers, call 749-6412, email imari.bellydancing@gmail.com, or visit www.imaribellydancing.com.

Tickets are $12.50 per person or only $2 each for veterans. They can be reserved in person at the Franco Center Box Office at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston, by calling 689-2000, or online at www.francocenter.org.