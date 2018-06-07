Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine hosted their annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake in May to raise money to support one-on-one mentoring programs for youth facing adversity in Androscoggin County. This is BBBSMM’s largest fundraising event of the year

Their next fundraiser, an 18-hole best ball scramble called Golf Fore Kids’ Sake, will take place on Monday, June 18 at Martindale Country Club in Auburn. For more information, call 653-3857 or email Jennifer@bbbsmidmaine.org.