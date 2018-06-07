FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«

Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids’ Sake

June 7, 2018 | Author

In their third year as an event sponsor, Great Falls Marketing had three teams on the lanes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine hosted their annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake in May to raise money to support one-on-one mentoring programs for youth facing adversity in Androscoggin County. This is BBBSMM’s largest fundraising event of the year

Their next fundraiser, an 18-hole best ball scramble called Golf Fore Kids’ Sake, will take place on Monday, June 18 at Martindale Country Club in Auburn. For more information, call 653-3857 or email Jennifer@bbbsmidmaine.org.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«


Contact Us!

213 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.