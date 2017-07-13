FREE e-scribe now!

Bird club offers “Thorncrag Nature Days”

Penny Jessup introduces a group of children to the creatures found at Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary in Lewiston.

The Stanton Bird Club will offer “Thorncrag Nature Days” for children ages 6 to 12 from July 24 through 28. Sessions will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will consist of nature activities and crafts exploring a different theme each day. Themes will include “Step into the Wild: Nature Exploration,” “Creatures and Critters,” and “A Bird’s-Eye View.” The program will consist of two classes, limited to 15 students in each. Registration is $25 per child and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited scholarships are available. For more information or to receive registration forms, contact Penny Jessop at 782-5467 or see www.stantonbirdclub.org.

