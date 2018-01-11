Boeing, Boeing!” opens this weekend at CLT

Community Little Theatre’s production of the comedy “Boeing, Boeing!” opens this weekend at Great Falls Performing Arts Center in Auburn. Performance dates are January 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and January 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. The production is directed by Eileen Messina. For more information, call 783-0958, find Community Little Theatre on Facebook, or see www.laclt.com.

Written by Marc Camoletti, this high-flying, non-PC farce takes audiences back to the swinging sixties, where Bernard, a free-spirited lothario living in Paris, juggles three fiancées, each a beautiful stewardess from competing airlines. His hilarious housekeeper Berthe does her best to help him keep his busy schedule in order, but turbulence ensues when friend Robert comes to visit and gets pulled into the ruse.