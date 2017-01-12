Boetcher updates Optimist Club on changes at Lost Valley
Optimist Club members Sabrina Best and Jason Hanken of the Auburn and Lewiston Recreation Departments present guest speaker Tad Boetcher of Lost Valley Ski Area a copy of the Optimist Creed. Boetcher updated the club on the new features of the Lost Valley Complex, including a tubing run, cross country and snow shoeing trails, new snow making capabilities and chair lift updates. For more information, see the Lost Valley website at www.lostvalleyski.com.