FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Boetcher updates Optimist Club on changes at Lost Valley

January 12, 2017 | Author

n-lostvalley-optimist

Optimist Club members Sabrina Best and Jason Hanken of the Auburn and Lewiston Recreation Departments present guest speaker Tad Boetcher of Lost Valley Ski Area a copy of the Optimist Creed. Boetcher updated the club on the new features of the Lost Valley Complex, including a tubing run, cross country and snow shoeing trails, new snow making capabilities and chair lift updates.  For more information, see the Lost Valley website at www.lostvalleyski.com.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»



Contact Us!

33 Dunn Street
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2017 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.