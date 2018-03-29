Book chronicles Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

A forthcoming book called “The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul” features dozens of stories about the basilica’s history, mysteries, and central place in the Franco-American community of Lewiston.

Comprised of feature articles written by freelance writer Julie-Ann Baumer that appeared as a series in the Sun Journal newspaper between November of 2016 and October of 2017, the 112-page book also includes unpublished stories and nearly 200 glossy photographs of the church. The foreword was written by Bishop Robert P. Deeley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The book is described as a celebration of Lewiston’s glorious “lunch pail” church and the determined faithful who made it a reality. Since 1938, the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul has stood as an architectural wonder and a testament to the faith and sacrifice of the French-Canadian immigrants who ensured its completion. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 and was raised to the status of a “basilica” by the Vatican in 2004. It is one of less than 60 churches in the U.S. designated as a basilica.

“I offer my sincere thanks to the many people who researched the stories and offered reflections in the book,” said Bishop Deeley. “This book chronicles an important part of our past and describes a community spirit that will carry the Catholic faith into Lewiston’s future.”

The price of the book is $19.95 until April 1 and $24.95 thereafter. For more information about the book, call 784-5411. To reserve a copy, visit www.sunjournal.com/the-basilica-book.