Buckfield Junior-Senior High raises hurricane relief funds for Red Cross 

At a recent school assembly, the Student Council of Buckfield Junior-Senior High School presented a donation for hurricane relief to the American Red Cross of Maine. By incorporating a bottle drive challenge as part of their homecoming events, students raised a total of $931.26 over a four-day period. Teachers raised an additional $80, for a grand total of $1,011.26.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Red Cross was Margie Bickford of the Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter and Ellin Ruffner, a disaster mental health volunteer. Bickford spoke about the organization and showed a video of Red Crossers responding to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida. Ruffner, who has deployed to more than 30 disasters around the United States, told the assembly about her experiences as a Red Cross volunteer. About 70 Red Crossers in Maine have deployed to relief efforts for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

In the last five weeks, the American Red Cross has launched a wide-ranging relief effort to help people devastated by the three historic, back-to-back hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. To help people affected by the hurricanes by making a donation, call 1-800-RED CROSS or see redcross.org.