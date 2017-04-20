Players from Calvary Christian Academy visited the State House recently to receive a Legislative Sentiment recognizing them for winning the A.C.E.L. Basketball Championship. This was the 18th championship for the school under the guidance of Coach Wes Clark. The team included Curtis Blodgett, Aidan Kelley, Michael Scollon, CJ Grimbilas, Brian Hewitt, Jesse Stevens, Jared Berry, Caleb Chabe, Jonny Conner, Darin Hewitt, Isaac Staples, Kemuel Stevens, Joshua Berry, Alexandar Case, Jordan Fournier and Caleb Staples. The junior varsity coach is Jon Case. Team members are pictured here with Sen. Garret Mason.