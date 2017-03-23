Camden National Bank helps area students support school teams

Over the past several weeks, Camden National Bank has donated over $10,000 to provide tickets for over 2,100 high school students to attend and cheer on their boys’ and girls’ hockey and basketball teams as they competed in the state championship finals.

Over eight years ago, the concept of this campaign was developed by an employee who recognized that students in some communities needed help to gain access to large school and community events. While the bank now serves more communities across the state and the program has evolved, the purpose remains the same – to help students attend their teams’ sporting events regardless of their ability to pay. Year after year, this generous support is appreciated by communities across the region, including the City of Lewiston.

“Lewiston is a diverse community and not all students can necessarily afford to purchase a ticket for the big hockey game,” said Lewiston High School Principal Shawn Chabot. “This generous donation gives all students access to attend a large community event and take part in hometown pride and school spirit regardless of their economic status.”

“Our employees look forward to this tradition every year,” said Greg Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Bank. “Our banking centers across the state follow their teams during the regular season in hopes they’ll be one of the centers making a school donation. We are proud to be able to help build community spirit and provide means for students to support each other in a positive environment.”

In playoff season 2017, the following area schools and teams, each located in a community with a Camden National banking center, participated in final playoff games and received a donation: Winthrop High School, Winthrop (Boys Basketball Class C); Brunswick High School, Brunswick (Girls Basketball Class A); Monmouth Academy, Monmouth (Girls Basketball Class C); Lewiston High School, Lewiston (Boys Hockey Class A); and Saint Dominic Academy, Auburn (Girls Hockey).