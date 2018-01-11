Concerts for a Cause celebrates MLK Day with Novel Jazz Septet

The UUCB Concerts for a Cause series will celebrates MLK Day with a concert by the Novel Jazz Septet on Saturday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick. The event will feature the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn – civil rights activists, friends and favorite musicians of Martin Luther King, Jr – along with interesting stories about their relationship with Dr. King, their experiences with racism and homophobia, and how this affected their music and forged their promotion of civil rights.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door, or $8 for students and children. They can be purchased by calling the church office at 729-8515, at Gulf of Maine Books in Brunswick, or online at http://noveljazz.brownpapertickets.com.

Proceeds from the Concerts for a Cause series support church programming and local charities. In the past two years, the series has raised over $18,000 for local charities.