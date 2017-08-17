Celebration Barn presents Rene Johnson’s GEEL

Celebration Barn Theater in South Paris will present Rene Johnson’s GEEL on Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. In this original one-woman show written and performed by René Johnson, the action unfolds through thoughtful storytelling as her “tribe” – the audience – experiences a new kind of interactive theater that includes powerful dance and song in multiple languages, including English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa.

“Rene is a creative powerhouse with an incredible story of overcoming childhood trauma,” says Celebration Barn Executive Artistic Director Amanda Huotari. “She’s takes the audience on a journey from South Africa to Maine in beautiful and inspiring ways.”

René Johnson is the Creative Artistic Director of Theater Ensemble of Color and a member of the Lorem Ipsum Theater Collective. For the past five years, she’s been the Residence Manager at Celebration Barn Theater, which has afforded her the opportunity to work alongside a wide range of collaborators to develop this show.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors (ages 60-plus), and $8 for kids (ages 17 and under). All tickets are general admission and members receive priority seating. The lobby and concessions will open at 6:30 p.m. Celebration Barn Theater is located just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended. For more information or to buy tickets, call 743-8452 or see www.CelebrationBarn.com.