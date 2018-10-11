Celebration Barn wraps season with Gawler Family Band

For the final show of its 2018 performance season, Celebration Barn Theater will present the Gawler Family Band in concert on Saturday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. John and Ellen Gawler and their daughters Molly, Edith, and Elsie, joined by Bennett Konesni, will offer an eclectic assortment of old and new songs from various folk traditions.

Whether playing a poignant ballad or a rollicking fiddle tune, the Gawler Family Band’s infectious spirit and sparkling musicianship delight audiences. The group combines vocal harmonies with accompaniment on fiddles, banjo, wooden banjo, cello, guitar, ukulele, piano, and a few surprises. While perhaps best known for their extensive collection of dance tunes in the Scots-Irish and French Canadian traditions, their programs may include a gutsy Sweet Honey in the Rock a capella work song or an amusing ode to everyday life, often interspersed with historical and humorous anecdotes.

Tickets are $14, $12, and $8 for adults, seniors (ages 60-plus), and kids (ages 17 and under), respectively. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended. The lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Celebration Barn Theater is located just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 743-8452 or seewww.CelebrationBarn.com.