Central Maine Healthcare hires new CFO

David C. Thompson has joined Central Maine Healthcare as the system’s new Chief Financial Officer. Thompson comes to CMH from Centura Health in Englewood, CO, where he’s served as Chief Financial Officer since 2003. During his tenure at Centura, he also worked alongside Jeff Brickman, CMH’s new President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Central Maine Healthcare has a long history of providing top-quality care for residents of Central and Western Maine,” said Thompson of his new role. “With the ongoing changes to healthcare in the United States, systems such as CMH face many challenges and opportunities. I’m looking forward to working again with Jeff to ensure that CMH’s finances and operations are ready to move the system forward.”

Prior to Centura Health, Thompson worked in various finance leadership roles with Tenet Healthcare in Texas. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX.

Thompson replaces Phil Morissette, who will now serve as CMH’s Vice President of Finance and Controller.