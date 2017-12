In conjunction with Bedard Medical of Auburn, Central Maine Detachment 810 of the Marine Corps League recently presented over 100 new toys to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Marines of Brunswick for the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots program. Pictured here (l. to r.) are Commandant Charlie Paul, Ben Nadeau, Mike Nadeau, Annette Nadeau, and Marine Sgt.-at-Arms Cliff Plourde.