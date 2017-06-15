Chamber plans public forum on proposed L-A merger

The Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has not taken a position on the proposed merger of Lewiston and Auburn, but to provide an opportunity for members and citizens to hear both sides of the issue, it will present a public forum on the question on Tuesday, June 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the event will take place in Kirk Hall, Room 103, at Central Maine Community College. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call the chamber at 783-2249 or see www.LAMetroChamber.com.