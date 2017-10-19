City of Auburn seeks “perfect” holiday tree

Picture this: your tree, glowing and decorated in gorgeous holiday lights, surrounded by hundreds of people who have gathered to see it light up downtown Auburn.

The City of Auburn is seeking a beautiful, local tree to display ar Festival Plaza this holiday season. The ideal specimen will be a spruce or fir tree, at least 25 feet tall, located in Auburn, and relatively “accessible” (i.e., not close to power lines or other obstructions).

The winning tree will be removed, at no cost to the property owner, and transported to Festival Plaza, where it will remain through the holidays. On November 25, the tree will be illuminated at the “Twin Cities Festival of Lights Holiday Parade,” officially kicking off the holiday season in downtown Auburn. The donor(s) will be invited to the lighting ceremony and recognized through publicity and social media.

Want to see if your tree can “make the cut?” Visit the City of Auburn’s website and tell them why your tree should be the winner. Entries are due by October 27. The website address is www.auburnmaine.gov/pages/neighborhood/tree.