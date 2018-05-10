CLT announces cast of “Twelve Angry Men”

Director Jackie McDonald has announced the cast for the upcoming Community Little Theatre production of “Twelve Angry Men.” The twelve jurors will be played by Chris L’Hommedieu, Paul Menezes, Cory King, Bill Myers, Dan Burgess, Sean Wallace, Jason Pelletier, John Blanchette, Phil Vampatella, Dan Kane, Don Libby, and David Moyse. Jim McKinley will play the guard.

Twelve Angry Men is a dramatic play by Reginald Rose adapted from his 1954 teleplay of the same title. The 1957 movie with Henry Fonda and Lee J. Cobb earned three Academy Award nominations. Staged in a 1964 London production, the Broadway debut came 50 years later and won a Drama Desk Award and Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Set in the 1950s, the play opens with the twelve jurors – all men – entering the jury room to deliberate the fate of a young man who could face the death penalty. While eleven of the jurors are convinced of the defendant’s guilt, juror number eight believes he has some reasonable doubt and works to win over the other jurors. Throughout their deliberation, not a single juror calls another by his name because the names are unknown. The jurors are forced to investigate the reasons behind their rush to judgement and the prejudice they each have brought with them to the situation.

Twelve Angry Men will be performed on June 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16 at 8 p.m. and on June 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center on Academy Street in Auburn. More information is available online at www.laclt.com.