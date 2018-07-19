CLT cast rehearses for “Young Frankenstein”

A talented cast of 27 is hard at work rehearsing for the upcoming Community Little Theatre production of the hit musical comedy “Young Frankenstein.” This award-winning musical, with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, is closely based on the 1974 Brooks and Gene Wilder-penned film of the same name. A parody of the horror film genre, especially the 1931 Universal Pictures classic “Frankenstein,” it has been described by Brooks as his best film.

Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and lab assistant Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his late grandfather. When he brings to life a (very large) creature who then escapes and terrifies the residents of Transylvania, musical hilarity ensues.

The principal actors are Zack Handlen as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Brittany Wallingford as Elizabeth Benning, Colleen Katana as Inga, John Blanchette as Inspector Kemp, John Nutting as Harold the Hermit, Mason Lagasse as Igor, Jennine Cannizo as Frau Blucher, and Michael Blakemore as the monster.

Other cast members include James Mckinley, Ethan Rombalski, Lynn O’Donnell, Brooke Shelley, Andrew Lachapelle, Jacob Morin, Megan Record, Noah Keneborus. Ricky Brewster, Shelly Carver, Sophie Messina, Bailey Sabine, Melissa Guimond, Michelle Andrews, Mindy Hodgkin, Olivia Morel, Soleil Fournier, and Sophia Jones. The production is directed by Chris Hodgkin.

Young Frankenstein will be performed August 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. and August 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center on Academy Street in Auburn. Tickets are $18, $15, and $12. For more information or to buy tickets, see www.laclt.com.