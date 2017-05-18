CMCC graduates its largest class ever

Almost 600 members of the Class of 2017 at Central Maine Community College – the largest graduating class in the school’s history – marched in Commencement recently before a packed house of family, friends, and supporters at the Androscoggin Bank Colisée in Lewiston. President Scott Knapp presented the graduates with their diplomas, assisted by Dean of Academic Affairs Betsy Libby and members of the faculty.

Faculty members Fred Donovan and Maurice Nadeau served as grand marshal and faculty marshal, respectively, and led the opening and closing processionals. Dr. David MacMahon delivered greetings from the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees. Dean Roger Philippon recognized numerous academic achievements of the graduating class, including Student of the Year Robyn Rawle of Buckfield and All-Maine Academic Team members Misty Edgecomb of Auburn and Melissa Potter of Lewiston.

Auburn Mayor Jonathan LaBonte delivered the commencement address. “Being here tonight, you’ve proven you can learn in the classroom, and the beauty of an education at Central Maine Community College is that the faculty keeps their eye on the application of that knowledge outside the four walls of a lab or lecture hall,” LaBonte said. “The first lesson in the art of whatever you find passion in will be to muster all the creativity you have and apply it. Second lesson is to repeat.”

Graduates of more than 40 different programs at CMCC earned their associate degree, certificate, or advanced certificate credentials this year. Among the programs with the largest number of graduates were Business Administration and Management, Criminal Justice, Automotive Technology, Precision Machining Technology, and General Studies.