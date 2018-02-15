CMCC student wins HEAF scholarship 

Kristina Blais of Central Maine Community College has been awarded a 2017 Higher Education Assistance Foundation scholarship. A graduate of Lewiston High School, Blais has earned high honors as a student in the Business Administration and Management transfer program at CMCC. She is also a guard on the women’s basketball team that won last year’s USCAA Women’s Division II national championship. She plans to attend the University of Southern Maine after she graduates from CMCC this spring.

HEAF was founded in the 1950s by a group of banks, businesses, community organizations, and individuals. Now administered by the Maine Bankers Association of Westbrook, the foundation annually awards sixteen $1,000 scholarships to students majoring in business-related fields at select Maine colleges. Since 1990, it has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarship to Maine students.