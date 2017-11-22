Collins recognizes Wayne combat veteran in Congressional Record

In a statement submitted to the Congressional Record recently, U.S. Senator Susan Collins recognized Richard Lincoln, a 91-year-old combat veteran of Wayne, Maine, for his leadership and bravery demonstrated during World War II. Mark Winter, Senator Collins’ Augusta State Office Representative, presented the Congressional Record Statement to Lincoln on the Senator’s behalf at a ceremony at the Augusta Maine Veterans Home.

“Showing courage, sacrifice, and devotion to duty, the all-draftee 88th Infantry Division played a significant role in the defeat of the German Army in Italy during World War II,” said Senator Collins. “Mr. Lincoln truly embodies these patriotic values, and I thank him for the personal sacrifices he has made to preserve our freedom at home and to keep us safe.”

At the age of 17, Lincoln served as a First Scout in the 88th Infantry Division in the pivotal battle of Anzio, which permitted the Allied capture of Rome. During this grueling assault in the Italian Campaign of World War II, he repeatedly risked his life on the front lines to illuminate enemy batteries and regularly endured enemy fire, earning the Bronze Star.

The 88th became the first draftee division to enter a combat zone in World War II. In 344 days of combat, the 88th Infantry Division lost nearly 3,000 men, with more than 9,000 wounded.

When they learned of Lincoln’s story, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Bill Cohen and Current Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis both wrote him letters thanking him for his service, and Secretary Mattis delivered remarks regarding the Maine veteran’s story in an address to the Association of the United States Army earlier this month.

At the ceremony in Augusta, Lincoln received a copy of the Congressional Record presentation and the letters from Secretaries Cohen and Mattis. He was also shown a video of Secretary Mattis’ remarks. The ceremony was attended by more than two dozen Maine veterans from World War II through today, who congratulated him on his achievements and thank him for his service.