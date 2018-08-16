FREE e-scribe now!

Community Concepts supports E. Claire and Pastries expansion  

August 16, 2018 | Author

Pictured here (l. to r.) are CCFC Business Advisor Kevin Smart, E. Claire and Pastries owner Emily Fournier, her mother and business partner Denise Fournier, and CCFC Underwriter Natalie Beale.

Community Concepts Finance Corporation recently provided working capital to help E. Claire and Pastries expand its product line to offer wholesale baked goods (breads and desserts) to local restaurants and cafés. The bakery, which recently held its one-year anniversary celebration, offers breakfast, lunch, pastries, candies, and beverages at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston.

Bakery owner Emily Fournier is proud of the growth her small business has experienced in its first year. As she works to expand the wholesale side of the business, she looks forward to working with already secured accounts and developing future wholesale relationships.

CCFC is a federally designated Community Development Financial Institution whose mission is to provide resources to move businesses and individuals forward financially. For more information, see ccfcmaine.org.

