Community Credit Union celebrates completion of Lewiston branch renovations

A large crowd attended the recent ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the official completion of renovations to Community Credit Union’s branch at 144 Pine Street in Lewiston. The event was jointly presented by the L-A Metro Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After Hours and its UpLift L-A young professionals group.

At the event, Jen Hogan, President and CEO of Community Credit Union, was straightforward about the decision to renovate at the downtown location. “Some people have asked – Why? It’s a one-way street, there’s crime and rundown apartment buildings… All of these things are true, and all of them are challenges. But every community, every neighborhood, has its challenges, and we are no different.

“Instead of focusing on the challenges, we choose to focus on the opportunities: the opportunity to do good, the opportunity to be a part of the solutions, the opportunity to do what credit unions exist to do – serve our members and serve our community. We’re putting our stake in the ground today. We’re investing in our community, the downtown, our neighborhood.”

Hogan went on to challenge local businesses in attendance to do the same by looking around for opportunities to improve the community and embrace them.

The event was catered by local business Marco’s Ristorante. Good Shepherd Food Bank was on hand with two of its Backpack-Pantry Project Program participants, Longley and Washburn Elementary Schools, to share information and collect non-perishables and canned goods. A donation will be made to the program as a result of Community Credit Union’s March loan special, where $10 was contributed for every loan closed in the month of March, totaling over $800. Washburn Elementary is Community Credit Union’s Adopt-A-School and Longley is a neighborhood partner.

Congressman Bruce Poliquin visited later in the month for a tour of the renovated branch, where he greeted members and staff in the lobby and spoke about the importance of being a neighborhood anchor.

Serving its members since 1945, Community Credit Union is a member-owned, full-service financial institution with branch locations at 144 Pine Street in Lewiston, 40 Stanley Street in Auburn, and 1025 Auburn Road in Turner. For more information, see www.communitycreditunion.com.