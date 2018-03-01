Community Little Theater announces cast of “Urinetown”

L/A Community Little Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of “Urinetown.” The 2001 Broadway hit features music by Mark Hollmann and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, with book by Greg Kotis. Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious, touchingly honest, musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! This production is directed by Kay Warren, assistant directed by Nicole Chase, produced by Brandon Chaloux, and choreographed by Jake Boyce, with musical direction by Rebecca Caron.

The central hero of the story is Assistant Urinal Custodian Bobby Strong (Cameron Ramich), who collects the fees the poor must pay each morning and evening to use the urinals. If people attempt to relieve themselves without paying, such as behind a bush, they are arrested and sent to Urinetown. Urinetown is a mystery: Is it an actual place, or a euphemism for death? Everyone in power is corrupt, from Penelope Pennywise (Ashleigh St. Pierre), who is in charge of the local urinal, to the police (Jason Pelletier and Owen Kane) and politicians (Mitch Thomas and Lucy Poland), all the way up to Caldwell B. Cladwell (Dan Kane), president and owner of Urine Good Company (UGC), which has a monopoly on all urinals. Caldwell’s greed has no limits. He even seeks to impose another rate hike for the right to pee. On stage huddle the poor, scrapping and begging each day to raise enough money to relieve themselves.

One day Bobby’s father (Cody Watson) violates the law and pees without paying. After his father is “sent to Urinetown,” Bobby meets and falls in love with Hope (Jordan Payne Hay), who turns out to be Cladwell’s daughter. The following day, racked by guilt over his father’s death, Bobby leads a revolt at the urinal and lets everyone pee for free. When the police are called, Bobby and the poor rebels take Hope prisoner and flee underground. Mix in a bunch of Rebels (McKayla Prophett, Aaron Louque, Jake Boyce, Sophie Wood, Becca Tinkham, Stefanie Lynn, Maxwell Draper, Mason Lagasse, Gregory Judd, Danica Hemond, Carley Georgen, Hayden Thomas, Sarah Wing, Kiya Caron, and Ansley Watson) and employees of the UGC (Lynn O’Donnell, Margaret Brown, Kaitlyn Prophett, Olivia Dubois, and Charlotte Morin) and chaos ensues. Needless to say, the ending is not a happy one, but we get some rousing musical numbers, such as “Run Freedom Run” and “I See a River” along the way.

Performances will take place at Great Falls Performing Arts Center in Auburn April 6, 7, and 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. and April 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $12 for students and may be purchased at the box office at 783-0958 or on their website at www.laclt.com.